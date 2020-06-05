Free FISHING • oregon • event

The popular free fishing weekend is back, though events that usually are held throughout the state to promote the weekend have all been cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cochran Pond near Timber in February 2019. Photo: Paula Rene Grimes

Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon this Saturday & Sunday, June 6 & 7.

On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

There are usually a host of free fishing events that coincide with the weekend, all of which have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular rules and regulations apply, such as bag limits, size restrictions, and closures.

ODFW has created a map that shows — complete with little fish icons — stocking locations and popular fishing locations throughout the state.

Check with the local jurisdiction that maintains or owns the body of water you plan on fishing for any closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next free fishing weekend in Oregon is scheduled for August 15 and 16.