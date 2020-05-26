CRIME • BANKS • POLICE LOG

As written by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies stationed in Banks. Among other items, deputy Ryan Pope notes that an individual returned a stolen propane tank to a Main Street business and apologized for the theft.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle. File photo taken June 9, 2018 by Chas Hundley

The following is written by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to serve the city of Banks.

For the Month of April most parking issues are still being dealt with on a personal level to correct the issues without citations. Community members appear to be practicing good social distancing and traffic is lighter than usual during daytime hours, but speed enforcement is still happening by trying to be more visible to passing motorists. Below are some notable investigations or criminal actions occurring within the city.

• April 2nd, NW Main St, Criminal Mischief, Chevron employee reported a window was broken on his vehicle overnight in the parking lot. Suspects were spotted on video but not able to be identified. Case was cleared suspended.

• April 6th, Banks, OR, an adult reported a sex assault that occurred in 2018. Case was referred to WCSO Detectives and is under investigation.

• April 9th, NW Banks Rd, Domestic Assault, past allegations of domestic assault were reported and investigated. Case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review and charging decision.

• April 15th, NW Oak Way, Criminal Mischief, US Post Office reported a vehicle hit and damaged the fence in front of location. There is no suspect vehicle or driver information and the case is cleared suspended.

• April 17th, NW Market St, Traffic crash, a hit and run traffic crash into a parked vehicle was reported and investigated. The driver of the other vehicle was located and based on the investigation information was exchanged and the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.

• April 20th, Banks, OR, Child abuse allegations are being investigated by WCSO Detective’s. Case still under investigation.

• April 20th, NW Main St, Theft, Business owner reported theft of a propane tank. Suspect was captured on video. Suspect was later identified and on April 30th, came to City Hall to attempt to meet with police to resolve the case. The propane tank was returned with an apology and suspect was trespassed from business location only.

• April 26th, NW Main/NW Banks Rd, Traffic Stop, A vehicle was stopped for a violation and the driver was misdemeanor suspended. The driver was issued a criminal citation and case was cleared by arrest.