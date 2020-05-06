Free Washington County • coronavirus • event

Two online town halls featuring local politicians and health officials have been scheduled to take place Thursday, May 7 and Monday, May 11.

Chair Kathryn Harrington at her home office. Photo: Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Two online town halls featuring local politicians and health officials have been scheduled to take place this week and next.

The first, held Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m., will feature House District 32 state representative Tiffiny Mitchell, Marni Kuyl, director of Washington County Health and Human Services, Michael McNickle, director of Clatsop County Public Health, and Local Health Administrator Marlene Putman of Tillamook County.

The event, according to Mitchell, is focused entirely on COVID-19 and will feature a discussion about the reopening of Oregon from a public health perspective.

The public will have opportunities to ask questions during the meeting, as well as submit questions via email at [email protected]. Mitchell said that questions about COVID-19 submitted by email will be answered first.

Register for the town hall here.

The second town hall, hosted by Washington County Board of Commissioners Chair Kathryn Harrington, will be held Monday, May 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Harrington’s event will cover the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming budget cycle, and county measures on the ballot for the May 19 primary, among other topics.

After Harrington concludes opening remarks, the online town hall will enter a question and answer session.

Those who need interpretation services must register for the event by Thursday, May 7 by calling 503-846-8681 or emailing the Washington County Administrative Office at [email protected].

Registration, which is free according to the county, is encouraged by visiting this link.

Those who cannot attend can also email questions to [email protected] with the subject line “Chair’s Town Hall.”