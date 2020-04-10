Banks • business • health

The Banks Pharmacy will stop filling orders after April 15, and will close entirely in the weeks after, according to owners Philip and Gene Darrah.

The Banks Pharmacy. Photo: Chas Hundley

Phil — and existing prescriptions — will be found thereafter in Forest Grove at the Forest Grove Safeway.

The Banks Pharmacy is the only pharmacy in the city.

“Sadly, we are selling. It breaks our hearts but that's what we must do,” said Gene in an email to the Banks Post, and also noted that the long hours — 6 days a week, with 10 to 12 hours a day — factored in to their decision to close up shop.

In a letter sent to their customers, the couple further outlined their reasons for selling, citing DIR fees, low reimbursements from insurance companies, and Oregon’s gross receipts tax signed into law in 2019, which was “unmindful of the fact that our cost of goods are extremely expensive which puts us into a high gross category,” according to the couple.

“We have so enjoyed your friendship, loyalty and trust as we’ve served you for the past 15 years. We feel a deep affection for each of you as we’ve watched your families grow up and as we’ve all grown older together,” the letter read.

With the move to Safeway will come some familiar faces. “Many staff members you know and love will be there as well, and we look forward to seeing you,”the letter said.

Philip Darrah. Photo: Chas Hundley

“Safeway is open 7 days a week, with longer hours. We will provide prescription mailing there, just as we do here. Mailing will be free during the Covid-19 pandemic. We expect the transition to be very smooth,” the letter said.

Beyond April 15, the store will remain open to clear out existing stock of gifts and other merchandise.

“We love all of you and hope you will understand and support us in this difficult decision to close the pharmacy and move service to Safeway,” said Phil and Gene Darrah.