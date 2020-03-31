Free CORONAVIRUS • Banks • Education

In a Friday, March 27 letter to parents and community members, Banks School District Superintendent Jeff Leo, a number of announcements and plans for the rest of the year were outlined, including information on school meals and supplemental distance learning.

The Banks School District. Photo: Chas Hundley

Coronavirus resources: CDC on the coronavirus, Oregon Health Authority resources, Washington County resources, Oregonian reporting on the coronavirus, OPB glossary of coronavirus terms, NYTimes free reporting on the coronavirus.

BANKS - With the rest of the school year left in uncertainty, the Banks School District is moving forward with the information they do have.

In a Friday, March 27 letter to parents and community members, Banks School District Superintendent Jeff Leo, a number of announcements and plans for the rest of the year were outlined.

Meals served at Banks Elementary School

Notably, the district will begin serving meals to currently students from the Banks School District Monday, March 30 and until at least April 28.

The meals costs will be the same as if school were still open; those on a free or reduced meal cost plan will receive a free or reduced meal cost, while those families with students who paid full price will have the cost deducted from their account. No payment will be accepted onsite.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

According to the letter, the district is seeking a waiver from the Oregon Department of Education that will allow the Banks School District to open up free meals to all, but in the interim, are going to move forward with offering the meals under current rules.

The meals will be served in front of the Banks Elementary School only, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday

The meals are done in the style of a sack breakfast and a sack lunch, and will be served at the same time. A student can simply pick up one of each, or just a breakfast or lunch.

As part of a statewide executive order, staff will enforce a 6 foot minimum distance between those who arrive to pick up meals at the front door of the elementary school.

The district noted that those who need delivery should email their school’s principal to set up a drop site if needed.

Distance learning begins later this week

“Though it is not a substitute for daily in-class instruction, the District will begin providing supplementary learning opportunities for students on Friday, April 3rd,” the district said in the letter.

Materials will be provided in both hard copy and online versions, giving students an opportunity to review and practice content they’ve already learned.

Those with questions should email their student’s teacher or principal, or find the material when it is posted on the district website at www.banks.k12.or.us.

Beginning Monday, April 6, teachers and staff will check in with students and parents on a regular basis to review supplemental material and answer questions.

“Our goal as a district is to provide engaging supplemental materials that will engage students throughout this closure. Parents, we are asking that you are instrumental in this engagement and help us out in this challenging time in your child’s education,” the district said.

If parents need or want a physical supplemental learning packet rather than online, they will be available to pick up at each school every Friday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Friday, April 3.

To pick up a packet for a high school student, head toward the Banks High School Cafeteria.

Middle school packets can be picked up in front of the Banks Middle School, and elementary school packets can be picked up at the front entrance.

Families with students receiving special education and/or 504 services will be contacted by the district. Additional questions should be sent to the student’s teacher, counselor, or to Student Services Director Shelley Mitchell at [email protected].

Other topics remain unanswered, including graduating seniors, the end of the school year, credit requirements, and more as districts throughout the state await additional guidance from the state Department of Education.