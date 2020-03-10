Banks • Government • event

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

BANKS - The Banks City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. for a regular work session followed by a 7 p.m. city council meeting.

Both meetings are open to the public; an opportunity for public comment before the council is offered near the beginning of the meeting.

Among other items of discussion, the council will hear updates on two upcoming levies that will be on the May 19 ballot, one to renew a levy for Washington County Cooperative Library Services, of which the Banks Public Library is a member, and one to fund public safety services in Washington County, which could cause a more than three percent increase in property taxes, according to the measure text on the county website.

The council will also hear an update on the Stub Stewart State Park from park manager Chris Gerdes.

At the city council meeting beginning at 7 p.m., the council has a number of items of interest and updates before them, though the agenda is lighter than the February 11 city council meeting, which saw the council adopt a number of measures, including an extension on the city’s development moratorium due to a water shortage, and a new monthly $5 fee to fund the city’s parks, as reported by the Forest Grove News Times.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s work session can be found here, with the council meeting agenda found here.