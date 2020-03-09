BANKS • LIBRARY • EVENT

There's a lot going on at the Banks Public Library this month, with trivia nights, the Homestead Series with a talk on composting and worms, and more!

The Banks Public Library. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - The Banks Public Library will play host to a wide variety of events in March, and we've tried to include all of them from March 9 through the end of the month below.

Wednesday, March 11 will see those interested in crafting gathering from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the library to “enjoy some crafting time and company,” at an event held every 2nd Wednesday of the month.

On Thursday, March 12, the Homestead Series returns to the library, with a presentation on composting and using worms in the garden.

According to an email from the library, a master gardener from the Oregon State University Extension service will be on hand to speak about composting and using worms in the composting process, and local “worm farmers” will bring worms to share with the audience.

On Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m., the 2019 Reading Challenge book group, which meets at the library the second Friday of each month, will meet with this month's theme being a book in which food plays a prominent role (Brian Jacques’ Redwall series, anyone?).

Read to the Dog! Is Tuesday, March 17 at 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

This unique event allows new readers to read a piece of his or her choosing to a locally-owned dog, Marlena, that is therapeutically certified, which a 2010 University of California-Davis study found helps new readers to feel not judged.

The Banks library’s Read to the Dog! program follows a national program from the Public Library Association called Kids Reading to Dogs in Libraries.

Participants are asked to sign up for the event at www.wccls.org or by contacting the Banks Public Library.

On Wednesday, March 18, at 3:15 p.m., the month Art Lab for elementary school-aged students will take place, with a painting session inspired by the work of Paul Gauguin, a French post-Impressionist artist who did not receive widespread recognition until after his death in 1903.

On Thursday, March 19, Hop Cycle Brewing (13965 NW Main Street in Banks) will be the location of a library-sponsored trivia night, with a gathering beginning at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.

Teams of 2 - 5 people, with under-21 participants welcome, will gather for a night of trivia, food and drink, and prizes with general as well as Oregon and local history categories.

On Wednesday, March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., Workshop Wednesday, an event usually geared for those over 8 years old, but open to all ages during Spring Break will craft items from toothpicks and marshmallows.

Regular events for youngsters are also held at the library; Preschool Story Time is held Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m., while Toddler Time is held Thursdays at 10 a.m. through June. There will be no Preschool or Toddler Times on March 25 and 26

With the spring planting season arriving soon, the Banks Public Library’s seed library could come in handy for area gardeners. Library users can borrow seeds, grow their own plants, save seeds from those plants, and donate them back to the library, though it’s ok to just borrow the seeds as well.

Yoga classes also take place at the library at different times. Vinyasa yoga takes place Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Yin Yoga class is Tuesdays from 5:35 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and sound bath meditation classes are Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

All Yoga classes are open to people with all levels of experience. Mats are provided if you do not have one.

Library staff recommend that visitors call ahead to the library in cases of severe weather in case the library has closed.

To subscribe to the Banks Public Library email newsletter send a request to [email protected]