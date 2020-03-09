Banks • Sports • basketball

After losing 52-50 to Stayton, the Braves boys basketball season came to an abrupt end. Up next, student athletes will compete in track & field, golf, softball, and baseball.

Photo: Stewart Monroe

BANKS - The Braves played a close basketball game against Stayton on Saturday, March 7, but in the last seconds of the game, fell 52 - 50 in round 1 of the playoff, ending the season for the boys.

The Eagles’ Logan Classen scored with exactly 5.1 seconds left in the game, pulling ahead of the Braves to give #12 Stayton a road victory, advancing them to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play #4 Henley on March 12.

The Braves led 25-23 at halftime, but saw their lead narrowly slip away, until they tied at 50-50, according to the Forest Grove News Times.

A few moments later, the game was over after Classen scored, and so was the season.

Joseph Buliga, #22. Photo: Stewart Monroe

Charles White, #24. Photo: Stewart Monroe

Jacob Slifka, #12. Photo: Stewart Monroe

Photo: Stewart Monroe

With the basketball season over for Banks, next up is the baseball and softball season, with track & field and a golf tournament coming in the next weeks as well.

On Friday, March 13, Boys Golf will take on Forest Grove in a tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course starting at 3:30 p.m.

It’s the first match of the season for the boys.

Banks Boys and Girls Track & Field have a dual meet on Wednesday, March 18 starting at 3:30 p.m. VS their Gladstone High School counterparts in Banks.

As for softball, the varsity and junior varsity teams play at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the Banks High School against Scappoose

For baseball, the boys will take on Estacada the next day, with varsity playing at 4 p.m. at the Ron Tonkin field in Hillsboro, and junior varsity playing at the same time in Banks.

Following that, the next softball game for both varsity and junior varsity is 5 p.m. in Banks against Sweet Home.