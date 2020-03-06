Buxton • Crash • Highway 47

A Vernonia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning north of Buxton.

Photo from the scene: OSP

BUXTON - A Vernonia man died after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole near milepost 75 on Highway 47, according to Oregon State Police.

According to a press release from OSP, Andrew Schappert, 35, of Vernonia, was driving southbound in a silver Acura Integra when he left the roadway on a right corner, striking a utility pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched just after 6:20, and upon arrival, faced a challenging scenario.

"Unfortunately, after the crash, the power lines landed on top of [the car]," said Sgt. Danny DiPietro, a Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

With live wires in play, emergency responders couldn't immediately confirm if there were additional occupants in the vehicle. After eventually ensuring the scene was safe, first responders were able to confirm that Schappert had died of his injuries.

Due to the crash, 1,759 PGE customers were without power in Banks, Buxton, Manning, and outside Forest Grove. Some WOEC customers in Manning also were without power.

Banks Fire District 13, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, OSP, and PGE all assisted at the scene.