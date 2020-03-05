Roy • event • Education

For the 53rd year, the St. Francis of Assisi parish will hold a benefit dinner on Sunday, March 8 to keep funds flowing into the St. Francis of Assisi school in Roy.

St. Francis in Roy. Photo: Chas Hundley

The event, held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., features a dinner, a bazaar, and an antique tractor show.

The dinner itself features either steak bourguignon or ham, green beans, salad, a dinner roll, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, and strawberry shortcake.

Attendees can either eat there, or go through the event’s drive-thru. The event is wheelchair accessible.

According to Linda Hertel, who chairs the event, the dinner raises funds that are sent to the parish which in turn, funds the school.

“Our parish operating costs are super minimal, but the school’s… not so much,” Hertel said.

With funds raised at the dinner, Hertel said that tuition costs at the rural grade school are kept lower than they otherwise would be.

In addition to the dinner, the event features a bazaar full of handcrafted items and baked goods, such as wooden toys, knitted items, clothes, and more. Hertel noted that all items are handcrafted.

And this year, close to twenty antique tractors will be on the grounds, showcasing the Roy community’s rich agricultural heritage. It’s the second year to feature the antique tractor show.

One of the featured tractors, a 1945 Farmall M, is still in use by Walt Meeuwsen to pull stumps on his wooded property.

﻿ Walt Meeuwsen and his 1945 Farmall tractor. Photo used with permission from a local parishioner.

Prices for the dinner are $16 for adults 12 and older, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $9 for children ages four through 11, and free for those three and under.

More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page, by calling 503-324-2182, or by visiting sfaroyparish.org.

St. Francis is located at 38975 NW Harrington Road.