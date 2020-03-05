Crash • Buxton • hwy 47

Highway 47 is closed for a fatal crash near milepost 76, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Emergency crews are dealing with live wires as they attempt to work at the scene. Power is out for 1,759 customers, according to Portland General.

A traffic camera at Staley's Junction Thursday morning. Photo: ODOT

The Banks Fire District confirmed the fatality in a media alert.

According to Washington County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sgt. Danny DiPietro, a single vehicle went off the road and struck a power pole.

"Unfortunately, after the crash, the power lines landed on top of [the car]," said Sgt. DiPietro.

With live wires in play, emergency responders couldn't immediately confirm if there were additional occupants in the vehicle, and as of about 6:45 am., Portland General Electric crews had a 40 minute estimate time to be on scene.

Due to the crash, 1,759 PGE customers were without power in Banks, Buxton, Manning, and outside Forest Grove.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Banks School District noted that their facilities were without power.

"They will hopefully have it up and running soon. Planning for regular start times in the schools," the post read.

The crash is near an area north of Fisher Road outside of Buxton.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.