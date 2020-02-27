BANKS • BANKS FIRE DISTRICT 13 • FUNDRAISER

A long-standing community tradition, the Annual Banks Volunteer Firefighter Association Pancake Breakfast will be held Sunday, March 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Banks Fire District offices in Banks.

A firefighter carries a tray of orange juice at the 2019 pancake breakfast. Photo: Chas Hundley

The Banks Volunteer Firefighter Association has hosted this popular event since before any of its most senior members came on board over 25 years ago.

The organization seeks to support and represent volunteer emergency responders in the Banks community. Each year, about 70 volunteers come together to put on the event, whose funds go towards the Volunteer Firefighter Association and supports scholarship funds, helps provide for families in need during the holidays, and contributes to other charitable community causes.

While in the past the fundraiser has broken even, for the last several years it has earned a profit and the association’s goal is to continue this trend.

The event will be held at the Banks Fire Station on 13430 NW Main Street from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Tickets can be purchased by cash or check, and prices are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children under 12. A family pass for up to 6 people can be purchased for $25.

While pancakes are the staple entree, biscuits and gravy, and ham and eggs are also available. The breakfast includes many popular activities such as station tours, blood pressure checks, and fire engine rides.

Special guests include the Oregon Department of Forestry, Life Flight, Metro West Ambulance, Adventist Health, the American Legion, and the Adventist Banks Health Clinic.

If you are not able to attend the event but wish to support the Banks Volunteer Firefighter Association, you can simply drop by the Banks Fire District offices and leave your donation at the administrator’s desk up front.

All donations are recorded, unless the giving individual wishes to remain anonymous, and thank you cards from the firefighters are sent out to those who have made large donations of around $25 or more.