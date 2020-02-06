SALMONBERRY TRAIL • GOVERNMENT • SALEM

State, tribal, and local leaders will meet to discuss the further development of the Salmonberry Trail on Friday, February 7 in Salem.

The Salmonberry Trail in Tillamook. Photo: Chas Hundley

SALEM – The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will hold a board meeting on Friday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Tillamook Conference Room at Oregon Department of Forestry Headquarters, located in Salem at 2600 State Street.

At the meeting, local and state officials are expected to cover a range of topics concerning the development of the Salmonberry Trail, including signing an intergovernmental agreement, discuss funding for the trail, and strategic planning for the completion of planning for the entirety of the trail.

The general public is invited to attend, with public comment opportunities to be held during the meeting.

Formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.