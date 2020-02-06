GALES CREEK • Banks Fire District • CHURCH

Banks Fire District 13, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Rural Fire Protection District, and the Cornelius Fire District all participated in a training burn in Gales Creek on Saturday, February 1 at a building located on the Gales Creek Church of God property.

The little white house burns. Photo: Chas Hundley//Banks Post

Community and church members gathered at the nearby Gales Creek School and on church grounds to watch and take photos as the “little white house” burned.

The training burn was mostly for the benefit of new volunteers who’ve recently graduated from the Fall Academy and need additional live fire training and experience, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue public information officer Matt Johnston.

Crews were able to enter the building multiple times, experiencing heat and smoke in a non-emergency environment.

That’s not to say that the training burn was entirely without mishap.

One volunteer firefighter from Banks Fire District 13 suffered minor injuries during the training event, according to Banks Fire District 13 spokesperson Scott Adams.

“One of our volunteers experienced some minor injuries and has been checked out and is fine,” Adams said.

“We train like we operate and we work in an area where there are higher risks than in some other areas. We do everything we can to minimize those risks and accept that there will still be some. It's what we do for each other and for those we serve.”

