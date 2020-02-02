Kansas City • crash • crime

An 81-year-old resident of the Kansas City community north of Forest Grove was struck by a blue car while checking his mailbox Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office say.

Photo from the scene: Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at 3:15 on NW Kansas City Road near Breezy Lane in the rural community of Kansas City.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a blue car had left the roadway and struck the man, was spun around and thrown into a ditch from the impact, suffering a knee injury.

The vehicle apparently then left the scene.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies are seeking public assistance on the case, and ask that anyone with any information call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.