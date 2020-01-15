CRIME • BANKS • POLICE LOG

It's a bit quiet for the December 2019 police report in Banks - but two of the items were in relation to an incident where a woman nearly ran over a state trooper in Banks.

Photo from the scene of a hit and run in Banks courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office

Welfare Check- Reports of two subjects “passed out” in a vehicle by Wetlands park. Medical disregarded police, who were unable to locate vehicle.

Clear unable to locate

Hit & Run- Vehicle mentioned in previous Welfare Check was found at Sunset Laundromat by OSP. Subject drove away, nearly hitting the OSP Trooper when he attempted to make contact with the driver. A brief pursuit began but was terminated due to public safety concern. Driver was later identified and arrested for unrelated warrants; Hit & Run x2, Reckless driving, Reckless endangering, Unlawful use of a weapon & Attempt to elude.

Editor's note: This story was covered by the Banks Post here.

Clear by arrest

Theft- Report of a theft from Sunset Laundromat. Subject took items out of the dryer and left with them in his pocket. Victim was undecided on pressing charges and deputy has not heard back from them.

Cleared Inactive/Suspended