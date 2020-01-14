CRIME • Washington County • traffic

63 people were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office during a period of high visibility DUII enforcement patrols by local law enforcement agencies from December 13, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy. Photo: WCSO

WASHINGTON COUNTY - 63 people were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office during a period of high visibility DUII enforcement patrols by local law enforcement agencies from December 13, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that they partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Oregon State Sheriff's Association (OSSA).

The year 2017 saw 10,874 people killed in vehicle crashes nationwide where the driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08, according to statistics kept by the NHTSA.

In December 2017, 885 people were killed in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver in the U.S.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

"On average, driving under the influence arrest costs $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, and more," read a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.