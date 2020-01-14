Banks • weather • commute

In a winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Portland branch of the National Weather Service said that communities in the northern Oregon coast range could see up to three inches of snow at higher elevations. Impacts of icy conditions — snow routes, crashes, closures, and more — have been seen throughout the region.

The Highway 26/Timber Road Junction. ODOT.

NW OREGON - With the Banks School District issuing snow routes on routes 103 and 112 and cutting service for bus service above Gheen and upper Cedar Canyon Roads on route 101 and cutting Timber Road service on Route 102 (students will be picked up at the Highway 26 and Timber Road junction), winter is certainly here.

The Banks School District maintains a web page with more information on snow routes here.

Traffic cameras in the region show snow on the roadway at the Highway 26 and Timber Road junction and further into the coast range on Highways 26 and 6; and local emergency service agencies are warning of icy commutes and dangerous driving conditions.

Vernonia School District closed entirely Tuesday morning due to the snowy conditions in the area.

“If you haven't already, make sure your wipers are good, your emergency road kit is on board and your gas tank is full. [Portland National Weather Service] is forecasting winter weather through Friday,” Washington County said through one of their Twitter accounts Tuesday morning

“Plan on snow covered roads, especially above 500 feet,” the agency said.

The icy conditions, which began earlier this week, have resulted in numerous crashes throughout the area.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 13, the Banks Fire District said that a single vehicle crashed on Highway 26 at Lodge Road, injuring the driver. The only other passenger in the vehicle, described as an “adorable terrier,” was not injured.

While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, the Banks Fire District warned that slick roads from wet winter weather can be hazardous, with rain and tree debris littering the road.

Other driving information, including where chains are required, can be found at tripcheck.com.