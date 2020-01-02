WASHINGTON COUNTY POLICE SHOOTING

The officer was not injured, victim pronounced DOA at hospital, police say

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy. Photo: WCSO

HILLSBORO - An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive in Hillsboro Thursday morning, Jan. 2, is being investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Unit.

A press release issued by the Hillsboro Police Department says at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 2 officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condominium in the 300 block of North Edgeway Drive.

The man shot at officers multiple times from both a rifle and a pistol during a 30-minute period. Nearby residences and vehicles were struck with gunfire, but no one was injured.

The armed man later emerged from the condominium, and at that point, an officer-involved shooting ensued. The gunman was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

A police spokesman said he was not able to provide any additional details at this time.

This article has been updated with additional details.