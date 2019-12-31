BANKS • LIBRARY • EVENT

There's a lot going on at the Banks Public Library this month, with programs ranging from building water filters to learning how to raise small livestock and what some might consider a fowl topic, raising poultry.

The Banks Public Library. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - A Banks Public Library approach to garnering new readers continues with many interesting programs on the January 2020 calendar, many that occur monthly.

The library will close at 5 p.m. on December 31, and will be closed all day on January 1, 2020.

Read to the Dog! Returns on the first and third Tuesday of each month (January 7 and 21) from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

This unique event allows new readers to read a piece of his or her choosing to a locally-owned dog, Marlena, that is therapeutically certified, which a 2010 University of California-Davis study found helps new readers to feel not judged.

The Banks library’s Read to the Dog! program follows a national program from the Public Library Association called Kids Reading to Dogs in Libraries.

STEM at the Library, a program for elementary school-aged students will be held Wednesday, January 8 at 3:15 p.m. where participants will be able to explore building water filters

On Friday, January 10 at 1:30 p.m. the 2019 Reading Challenge book group, which meets at the library the second Friday of each month, will meet with this month's theme being a memoir or biography.

“It’s like a traditional book club where we read books and discuss them as a group, but the part that’s different is that we are not all reading from the same book while each book we read does have the same theme each month,” said Susan Cackler, the library's Library Supervisor and Programs Coordinator “Sometimes it’s a book with two-word titles, sometimes it’s a mystery, or nonfiction. The idea is to get people out of their comfort zone.”

On Wednesday, January 15 at 3:15 p.m. Art Lab for Elementary Students will explore the work of Edgar Degas and make a painting using a resist to depict motion.

Want to learn how to raise small livestock such as rabbits, poultry, and goats? The library's Homestead Series - Keeping Small Livestock presentation will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Homestead Series will continue once a month through June, exploring topics related to farming, gardening, and self-sufficiency. February's topic will feature an arborist who will give a presentation about pruning.

Yoga classes also take place at the library at different times. Vinyasa yoga takes place Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Yin Yoga class is Tuesdays from 5:35 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and Reiki Energy classes are Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

All Yoga classes are open to people with all levels of experience. Mats are provided if you do not have one.

It should be noted that there will be no classes on January 20.

Library staff recommend that visitors call ahead to the library in cases of severe weather in case the library has closed.

To subscribe to the Banks Public Library email newsletter send a request to bankspubliclibrary@gmail.com.