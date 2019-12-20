Banks • utilities • weather

Service for landlines with the 357, 359, and 992 prefix has been restored after an earlier 911 outage, according Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Power lines near Forest Grove. File photo: Chas Hundley

The restoration came at 12:52 p.m., according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, and the cause of the outage remains unknown to the agency at this time.

While 911 service is back, some homes are still without electricity in the region, according to outage maps from Portland General Electric.

"This is a great example of being prepared if a utility service like phones or power goes out, and to have a back-up plan," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in an email.

The agency went on to give the following tips during outages:

--If phone service goes out, try to establish communications with family and neighbors. Look out for those that might not have cell phones. Be aware you might have to drive to a fire or police station to get assistance.

--If the power goes out, find ways to keep your mobile devices charged, have a good supply of flash lights and wear extra cloths during colder weather. Try to avoid using candles and other heat producing items.