Buxton • utilities • weather

Power outages throughout the region, from multiple causes, have impacted customers of Portland General Electric and West Oregon Electric Co-op in Timber, Buxton, and some Banks-area homes. Land lines with the 357, 359, and 992 prefix cannot dial 911.

A downed power line in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas Hundley

BUXTON - High winds and soaking rain have already taken their toll during this weekend's flood watch: Power outages throughout the region, from multiple causes, have impacted customers of Portland General Electric and West Oregon Electric Co-op in Timber, Buxton, and some Banks-area homes. Land lines with the 357, 359, and 992 prefix cannot dial 911.

Update: 911 service was restored at 12:52 p.m.

And as of about 10:30 a.m., the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA), the government agency that handles 911 and emergency response communications in the county, told Forest Grove Fire & Rescue that landlines with 357, 359, and 992 prefixes cannot call into 911.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

Users with those prefixes should use a cell phone or drive to the nearest fire station in Forest Grove, Banks, Cornelius, or Gaston to receive assistance in case of a medical emergency.

At least 279 customers with a Banks zip code were affected by the Portland General outages, with an unknown number of customers affected by the WOEC outages in Timber and Buxton.

Power could be restored to Portland General customers around 12 p.m., according to Portland General.