Buxton • Obituary

Darby Ann Sorenson, 68, a resident of the Buxton community passed away on December 6, 2019 at her home.

Darby Ann Sorenson

Darby Ann was born on April 3, 1951 in Portland, OR

She was the only child born to Spencer D and Bette I (Norberg) Wridge. As a girl she was raised in and around Banks and Forest Grove.

When she was in junior high, her family moved to Cedar Mill. She attended Sunset High School graduating with the Class of 1969. She met her future husband, James P Sorenson, at Meadow Park Junior High, they soon began dating in high school and they married on June 13, 1970 in Cedar Mill, they have two sons; Spencer and Beau.

They made their home in Beaverton until 1982 when they bought the farm in Buxton. Darby Ann was a self-described Domestic Engineer, a title she held lovingly and proudly. She was a big part of her children's education and extracurricular activities. She was a 4H mother, an FFA mom and loved her Black Angus cattle herd.

She helped raise 174 calves on their little farm as well as work at the family's business, Buxton Feed. She enjoyed all the holidays but especially Christmas. She loved having her children and grandchildren around her. She was fond of horses and enjoyed horseback riding. She was a good cook, loved to read and make crafts.

Jim and Darby also enjoyed traveling and visited almost all the Oregon State Parks. She is preceded in death by her parents and two stillborn siblings. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, her son Spencer and wife Crystal Sorenson of Beaverton and their daughters Kaylee and Kira; and her son Beau and wife Sammantha Sorenson of Sumter, SC and her dog, Daisy.

For donations in memory of Darby Ann Sorenson, to the Family Promise ministry of our St. John Philoptochos, you may donate here.

Services for Darby were held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church as follows: Tuesday, December 10

6:00 pm Viewing

6:30 pm

Trisagion Service Wednesday, December 11

10:00 am Funeral

11:00 am Makaria (Mercy Meal)

Interment Following at Buxton Cemetery at 1:00