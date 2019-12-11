Buxton • Banks Fire District • Tophill

A fire on Tuesday night destroyed a mobile home and the pole barn that was sheltering the trailer, Banks Fire District said.

Photo from the scene courtesy Mitch Ward, Banks Fire District PIO

TOPHILL - A fire destroyed a mobile home and the pole barn sheltering it just north of Stub Stewart State Park on Highway 47 Tuesday night.

According to Banks Fire District 13 spokesperson Mitch Ward, the mobile home was a double wide structure, and other than the pole barn, no other structures were damaged.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Crews were initially dispatched to reports that a residence was ablaze at a property near Hoffman Road on Highway 47 just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews noted that several structures were involved, but were able to keep the flames from spreading to a number of nearby mobile homes and trailers.

Crews closed Highway 47 for several hours to allow for safer conditions for firefighters on the scene, which included Banks Fire District, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue out of North Plains.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Metro West Ambulance, and West Oregon Electric Co-op also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.