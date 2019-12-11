CRIME • BANKS • POLICE LOG

As written by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Banks.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office car at Banks City Hall. Photo: Chas Hundley

CRIMES & Other Events

11/6/19- NW Buckshire: SUBJ with outstanding warrant was located and arrested by Banks deputy. Case clear by arrest

11/6/19- NW Depot St: DHS call concerning a young child with an injury. After investigation, there was not enough evidence to determine if a crime had occurred. Case suspended

11/9/19- NW Groveshire Ave: Registration stickers taken from victim’s truck overnight. Insufficient leads to determine a suspect. Case suspended

11/12/19- NW Main St: Coat theft, taken from laundry. Suspect identified, stolen items recovered. Victim opted not to press charges. Case clear exceptional

11/14/19- NW Sunset Ave: DHS investigation; no tangible evidence of a crime. Info only

11/14/19- NW Maplecrest Way: Juvenile POH. Took too many Ibuprofen pills; transported to hospital. Case clear by arrest

11/17/19- NW Commerce St: Domestic. Juvenile arrested for harassment and released back to parent. Case clear by arrest

11/20/19- NW Oak Way: Caller requested a deputy meet with her to turn in a suppressor for destruction. Info only

11/26/19- NW Main St: Theft from store. No suspect info or leads. Case suspended

11/30/19- NW Groveshire St: Theft from unlocked vehicle, occurred overnight. No suspect info or leads. Case suspended