Buxton • Banks Fire District • Top Hill

Banks Fire District crews were dispatched to reports of a mobile home fire on Highway 47 near Hoffman Road just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo from the scene. Banks Fire District

Tophill - Banks Fire District has been dispatched after reports of a mobile home fire on Highway 47 near Hoffman Road, north of Stub Stewart State Park between Buxton and Vernonia.

Around 9:10 p.m., Banks Fire District said they had knocked down the fire, meaning the flames were under control after their initial attack on the fire.

Crews are expected to keep fighting the fire for several hours.

Upon arrival crews found not one but multiple mobile homes involved, according to a press release from Banks Fire District.

Detours have not yet been established as of 8:45 p.m., but ODOT confirmed the road closure.

The fire agency said that delays and closures could be expected on Highway 47 while crews fight the blaze.

This is a developing story.