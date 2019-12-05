Tillamook State Forest • Crime • hunting

Two elk were killed and left to waste in the Tillamook State Forest in the last few days, and the Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance in finding those responsible.

Photo from the scene courtesy OSP

TILLAMOOK COUNTY - A bull elk and a cow elk were shot and left to waste in the Tillamook State Forest., and the Oregon State Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate the person — or persons — responsible for the unlawful killing and waste of the animals.

According to a press release from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers were dispatched Wednesday, December 4 to reports of a deceased bull elk. The 4x5 bull elk was located about 3 miles up Kansas Creek Road in the Hembre Ridge Area.

The bull elk had been killed with a rifle, and left on the ground with no meat removed.

While investigating the scene, troopers discovered a deceased cow elk nearby; both elk appeared to have been shot in the past few days and the meat could not be salvaged from either animal.

﻿ The area where the elk were killed. Image: Google

Anyone who was in the area or might have information in connection to the case is asked to call OSP's 'Turn In Poachers (TIP)' line at 1-800-452-7888, or *OSP (677), and refer your information to Trooper Charles Reeder. Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677); TIP email: TIP@state.or.us (monitored Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

In addition to cash rewards from the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife announced on October 1, 2018 that people who provide information on the unlawful take or possession or waste of big game (deer, elk, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, antelope, bear, cougar, or wolf) that leads to a conviction or citation are eligible for big game preference points, used in lottery draws for controlled big game hunts in Oregon.

This new program resulted from the passage of HB 3158 by the Oregon State Legislature in 2017.

For more information, read the full program details at www.dfw.state.or.us/news/2018/10_october/100118.asp.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

CASH REWARDS:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish