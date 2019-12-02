Banks • Library • Event

There's a lot going on at the Banks Public Library this month - check it out!

The Banks Public Library. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - A Banks Public Library approach to garnering new readers continues with many interesting programs on the December calendar, many that occur monthly.

Read to the Dog! Returns on the first and third Tuesday of each month (December 3 and 17) from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

This unique event allows new readers to read a piece of his or her choosing to a locally-owned dog, Marlena, that is therapeutically certified, which a 2010 University of California-Davis study found helps new readers to feel not judged.

The Banks library’s Read to the Dog! program follows a national program from the Public Library Association called Kids Reading to Dogs in Libraries.

STEM at the Library, a program for elementary school-aged students will be held Wednesday, December 4 at 3:15 p.m. where participants will be able to explore building simple robots.

On Friday, December 13 at 1:30 p.m. the 2019 Reading Challenge book group, which meets at the library the second Friday of each month, presenting a different reading challenge for participants.

This month, readers will read a winter-themed book.

“It’s like a traditional book club where we read books and discuss them as a group, but the part that’s different is that we are not all reading from the same book while each book we read does have the same theme each month,” Cackler said. “Sometimes it’s a book with two-word titles, sometimes it’s a mystery, or nonfiction. The idea is to get people out of their comfort zone.”

On Wednesday, December 18 at 3:15 p.m. Art Lab for Elementary Students will explore the work of Georges Seurat and make a painting in the pointillist style.

Family Fun at the Library will be held Friday, December 27 from 2 - 4 p.m., where participants will be treated to games, puzzles and light refreshments such as popcorn and hot chocolate.

Yoga classes also take place at the library at different times. Vinyasa yoga takes place Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Yin Yoga class is Tuesdays from 5:35 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and Reiki Energy classes are Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

All Yoga classes are open to people with all levels of experience. Mats are provided if you do not have one.

It should be noted that there will be no classes on December 24, 25, 30 or 31 or January 1.

A few other closures will also be in effect in December; the Banks Public Library will be closed on December 24, 25 and January 1. The library will close at 5 p.m. on December 31.

Library staff recommend that visitors call ahead to the library in cases of severe weather in case the library has closed.

To subscribe to the Banks Public Library email newsletter send a request to bankspubliclibrary@gmail.com.