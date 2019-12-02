Banks • Banks High School • Crime

A former Banks High School volunteer assistant softball coach was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges after detectives executed a search warrant amid allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a media release from the sheriff's office, deputies executed a search warrant just before 6 a.m. Monday, December 2 just north of Banks in the 14300 block of NW Highway 47 and arrested 22-year-old Madison D. Soper.

Deputies also seized evidence at the property in connection with the case.

Soper, who served as a volunteer assistant softball coach at Banks High School for the 2016-2017 school year, was booked into the Washington County Jail on five charges:

Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct

Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor in the First Degree

Luring a Minor

Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

Soper's bail was set at $250,000.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, detectives are concerned there may be more victims, and ask that anyone with relevant information contact detectives at 503-846-2500.

This is a developing story.