SALMONBERRY TRAIL • GOVERNMENT • SALEM

State, tribal, and local leaders will meet to discuss the further development of the Salmonberry Trail in Tillamook on Friday, December 6 in Salem

Members of the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency partake in a strategic planning process at ODF headquarters in Salem on Feb. 1, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley

SALEM – The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will hold a board meeting on Friday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tillamook Conference Room at Oregon Department of Forestry Headquarters, located in Salem at 2600 State Street.

At the meeting, local and state officials are expected to cover a range of topics concerning the development of the Salmonberry Trail, including signing an intergovernmental agreement, funding for the trail, and completing planning for the entirety of the trail.

The full agenda can be found online here.

The general public is invited to attend, with public comment opportunities to be held during the meeting.

2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.

For more information, contact Amy Delahanty at 503-725-2265. Individuals that need special accommodations to attend should contact Delahanty at least three days prior to the meeting.