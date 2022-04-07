The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Environment • Government • Recreation
Map shows 52 acre Metro expansion at Killin Wetlands
Following a story published March 21 about Metro’s Killin Wetlands property expanding by 52 acres, several readers reached out and asked for a map showing the new acreage. At this newspaper’s request, Metro created a map showing the expanded area recently purchased by the regional government.
Banks Post
April 7, 2022 at 9:21am
Map of 52 acres added to the Metro-owned Killin Wetlands Natural Area. Courtesy Metro
Located to the south of Cedar Canyon Road, the 52-acre lot is just east of Eberly Road.
The Killin Wetlands Nature Park is a smaller portion of the Metro site, which has trails, interpretive signs, and more, surrounded by the Killin Wetlands Natural Area, which is where the new acreage was added.
A detailed map of the tax lot (in yellow) purchased by Metro, courtesy Washington County
