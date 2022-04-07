Environment • Government • Recreation

Following a story published March 21 about Metro’s Killin Wetlands property expanding by 52 acres, several readers reached out and asked for a map showing the new acreage. At this newspaper’s request, Metro created a map showing the expanded area recently purchased by the regional government.

Map of 52 acres added to the Metro-owned Killin Wetlands Natural Area. Courtesy Metro

Located to the south of Cedar Canyon Road, the 52-acre lot is just east of Eberly Road.

The Killin Wetlands Nature Park is a smaller portion of the Metro site, which has trails, interpretive signs, and more, surrounded by the Killin Wetlands Natural Area, which is where the new acreage was added.

A detailed map of the tax lot (in yellow) purchased by Metro, courtesy Washington County