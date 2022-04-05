Washington County • Government • Politics

Washington County residents will have the opportunity to hear from and provide input to Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley at a Washington County-specific digital town hall scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Senator Jeff Merkley (center, in yellow) at a town hall in Banks on January 13, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

Washington County residents will have the opportunity to hear from and provide input to Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley at a Washington County-specific digital town hall scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 starting at 4:30 p.m.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks,” Merkley said in a press release with details of the town hall. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law this weekend to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages. I look forward to these discussions—whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

This will be Merkley’s 501st town hall since taking office in 2009, and his 33rd this year.

To join the town hall via Zoom, click here to join the Zoom meeting.

On the phone: Dial: 669-254-5252

Meeting ID: 160 499 7842#

Participant ID: #

Passcode: 47698325#

Merkley was reelected to his seat in 2020, and will be up for reelection again in 2026.