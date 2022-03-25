The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks Fire District February 2022 Fire Log
A regular monthly report from the Banks Fire District for calls from February 2022.
March 24, 2022
The Banks Fire District drives in the Banks BBQ Parade held August 22, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley
Council ends development moratorium, requires developers find own water for new subdivisions
The Banks City Council unanimously passed a resolution during the March city council meeting, ending the city’s moratorium on most new development and instituted a new policy requiring developers of subdivisions to provide 100 percent of their own water for each new house built.
Man still missing after three weeks of searching in Coast Range
A man believed to have gone missing at the summit of the Coast Range near Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road has yet to be found after nearly a month of searching.
Now, while the case remains open, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has no new searches planned for the missing man.
Recall election will be held April 12 for two Banks Fire District board members
On Tuesday, April 12, a recall election will be held, asking voters in the district if Banks Fire District board members Mark Schmidlin and Ed Ewing should be removed from their positions, the Washington County Elections Division said.
Metro adds 52 acres to Killin Wetlands area between Banks and Gales Creek
The Metro-owned property between Banks and Gales Creek betwixt Highway 6 and Cedar Canyon Road grew by 52 acres, Metro said in a press release, adding to the natural area connected to a public park opened there in 2018.