The February 2022 Police Log, as presented to the Banks City Council by the Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to Banks.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Theft – NW Main St – A female subject was captured on video placing misc items in her purse and leaving Jim’s Thriftway without paying for the items. The female was later contacted and cited/arrested for Theft III.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Wilkes St – At about 3:00 pm, I was dispatched to meet a female in the parking lot of Jim’s who was victim of a hit and run. I arrived at Jim’s and spoke with the female. She told me that her boyfriend had come from his house in North Portland to her residence in Banks and began arguing with her as she had not returned several of his text messages or phone calls. At one point during the argument, the male slapped the female in the face while she was seated in her car. The female then tried to flee from the male as she drove out of the neighborhood and onto Main St. While on Main St, the female said she could see the male (in his car) in her rear view mirror driving toward her at a high rate of speed. The female said the male intentionally crashed into the back of her car twice while they were both driving on Main St. The male then fled the area in his car. The male was later contacted by Portland police and detained until WCSO deputies could take custody of the male. The male was later indicted on several charges by a Washington County Grand Jury.

Criminal Mischief – NW Banks Rd – In the very early morning hours, an unknown person lit several fireworks on the roof of the victim’s car as well as on the front porch of the house. Although there is video of the incident, it is too dark to clearly identify or obtain a potential suspect description.

Criminal Mischief – NW Main St – Sometime over the weekend of Valentine’s Day an unknown suspect(s) threw two golf balls through the window of the shop class of the high school.

Fraud – NW Main St – An unknown suspect used a fake $100 bill to pay for their pizza bill at Main Street Pizza.

Fraud – NW Main St – An unknown suspect made several unauthorized on line purchases with a local business’ company credit card.

Suspicious Circumstances – NW Main St – A student reported being touched by an “old man” while walking to school. Deputy Pope took the initial report and notified one of the detective supervisors of the incident. Unfortunately there is no video surveillance in the area of where the incident occurred.