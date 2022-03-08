The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Timber • Transportation • Traffic
Timber Road closes between Cochran and Strassel Roads after landslide
One of two main routes into Timber has been cut off following a landslide between Strassel Road and Cochran Road, Washington County Land Use and Transportation said Monday evening.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
March 7, 2022 at 8:31pm
Image courtesy Washington County LUT
One of two main routes into Timber has been cut off following a landslide between Strassel Road and Cochran Road, Washington County Land Use and Transportation said Monday evening.
A precise location for the landslide was not immediately disclosed, but the area between the two roads—famously winding and steep—is known to have experienced landslides in the past.
A map showing the road closure can be found at https://wc-roads.com.
The closure means that to enter Timber, travelers will need to approach from Highway 26, with the route from Gales Creek and Highway 6 out of commission.
Timber • Transportation • Traffic Mar. 7
Timber Road closes between Cochran and Strassel Roads after landslide
One of two main routes into Timber has been cut off following a landslide between Strassel Road and Cochran Road, Washington County Land Use and Transportation said Monday evening.
FreeOregon • Agriculture • Salem Mar. 5
Oregon Legislature passes bill mandating overtime pay for farmworkers
The proposal, which will affect the state’s 86,000 farmworkers and the 10,000 farms in the state, heads to Gov. Kate Brown.
FreeOregon • Europe • Government Mar. 5
Oregon will divest Russian investments, Treasurer Read says
Oregon will dispose of about $137 million invested with the Russian government and Russian companies over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, state Treasurer Tobias Read announced Thursday.
Washington County • Education • Agriculture Mar. 4
Washington County Farm Bureau seeks high school, college applicants for 2022 scholarships
Local students in high school and college who are pursuing an education in the fields of agriculture, education, nursing or vocational training are once again eligible for scholarships offered by the Washington County Farm Bureau this year.
FreeBuxton • Coronavirus • Timber Mar. 2
Two vaccine clinics are scheduled for Thursday, March 3 in Buxton and Timber
Two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for Thursday, March 3, with one scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton, followed by a clinic at the Timber Fire Station in Timber off of Cochran Road from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.