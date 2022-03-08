Image courtesy Washington County LUT

One of two main routes into Timber has been cut off following a landslide between Strassel Road and Cochran Road, Washington County Land Use and Transportation said Monday evening.

A precise location for the landslide was not immediately disclosed, but the area between the two roads—famously winding and steep—is known to have experienced landslides in the past.

A map showing the road closure can be found at https://wc-roads.com.

The closure means that to enter Timber, travelers will need to approach from Highway 26, with the route from Gales Creek and Highway 6 out of commission.