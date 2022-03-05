Washington County • Education • Agriculture

Local students in high school and college who are pursuing an education in the fields of agriculture, education, nursing or vocational training are once again eligible for scholarships offered by the Washington County Farm Bureau this year.

A farm near Greenville on April 15, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley

The deadline to apply is April 11.

The scholarships, a long-time offering by the organization, are split into two categories offered to current high school students who will graduate in 2022 in Washington County, while the other is for current college students.

More information can be found at https://oregonfb.org/scholarships, which lists various scholarships offered by the different county farm bureaus throughout the state.

Applicants are asked a number of questions, ranging from traditional questions found in any scholarship application to the collegiate application asking applicants to write an essay on how the student's course of study will impact Oregon agriculture.

The high school application asks students, among other things, to note how a Farm Bureau scholarship would help them achieve their goals.

Completed applications must be mailed or delivered to Country Financial Attn: WCFB Scholarship 885 SW Baseline, Hillsboro, OR, 97123. Once received, applications will be reviewed by the Washington County Farm Bureau Scholarship Committee.

Those with questions are asked to contact Gayle Grossen at [email protected] or 503-679-6526.