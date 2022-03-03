Free Buxton • Coronavirus • Timber

Two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for Thursday, March 3, with one scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton, followed by a clinic at the Timber Fire Station in Timber off of Cochran Road from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The Hornshuh Creek Fire Station is located at 49021 NW Sunset Hwy, and the Timber Fire Station is located in Timber at 60900 NW Cochran Road.

Both clinics will be open for anyone ages 5 and up, will have the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, and do not require insurance to get a shot.

Those seeking to become vaccinated for their first or second dose or their booster shot will all be served at the clinics, which are run by Washington County's mobile vaccine team.

Other locations for obtaining a vaccine can be found on the county's mobile vaccine team calendar.