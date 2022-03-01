Washington County • Housing • Government

Washington County’s Department of Housing Services is hosting a series of virtual meetings in March to share information and seek input from the public to learn about the department’s plans to build new shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

In a press release, the county said that the goal is to provide 250 year-round shelter beds for those experiencing homelessness in Washington County.

“Year round shelters are an important part of our community’s response to the housing crisis in Washington County,” stated Dr. Vernon Baker, executive director of Just Compassion, a nonprofit coalition working on housing issues in the county. “Shelters provide people with safe, clean, and stable temporary housing so they can find jobs, access services, and work toward securing permanent housing and it is important they are available year round.”

“People who experience chronic homelessness benefit from experiencing a healthy, secure community at a shelter,” said Emily Roots, Washington County Department of Housing Services Public Affairs Administrator. “Shelter teams include counselors, addiction specialists, and workforce specialists who are committed to helping people succeed and find permanent housing.”

Those who wish to participate are asked to register at wcor.us/ShelterEngagement.

The events are as follows:

Forest Grove, Cornelius and surrounding areas

Tuesday, March 1

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and surrounding areas

Thursday, March 3

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro, Aloha and surrounding areas

Thursday, March 10

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Countywide

Saturday, March 12

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

For language interpretation needs or questions about the events, county residents may contact [email protected] or call 503-846-3790. Community members who cannot attend their community meeting are invited to share their input via an online survey.