Banks Fire District January 2022 Fire Log
A regular monthly report from the Banks Fire District for calls from January 2022, and a welcome to the district's newest hire, Neal Hammond.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
February 28, 2022 at 12:51pm
The Banks Fire District #13 headquarters in Banks on March 3, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley
Washington County • Agriculture • Event Feb. 28
Bee school offered by county group
Bees are becoming more active as temperatures begin warming to 50 degrees and above, and the Tualatin Valley Beekeepers Association is inviting the public to attend its annual Bee School short course.
FreeCoronavirus • Oregon • Government Feb. 28
Oregon, California, Washington will lift most mask mandates on March 12
The joint announcement follows dropping case rates and hospitalizations on the West Coast.
Column • History • Banks Feb. 16
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County February 16, 1922
A traveling vaudeville is expected in Gales Creek, a familiar family name in Banks loses a beloved member, and more in this week's edition of Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
FreeOregon • Agriculture • Salem Feb. 15
Proposal to pay farmworkers overtime overcomes first hurdle in Legislature
All seven Democrats on the House Committee on Business and Labor voted for House Bill 4002, which would require owners to pay farmworkers time and a half for hours over a 40 hour workweek, while the four Republicans on the committee opposed it.