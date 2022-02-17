The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County February 16, 1922
A traveling vaudeville is expected in Gales Creek, a familiar family name in Banks loses a beloved member, and more in this week's edition of Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
February 16, 2022 at 6:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
