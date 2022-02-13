Buxton • Crash • Highway 26

A crash in Buxton on Highway 26 near Fisher Road has resulted in a highway closure, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office saying the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

Photo from the scene of a crash near Fisher Road on Highway 26 Feb 12, 2022 courtesy WCSO

Update: Highway 26 has reopened to traffic.

A crash in Buxton on Highway 26 near Fisher Road has resulted in a highway closure, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office saying the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

One patient was transported to a hospital via a Life Flight helicopter. Emergency crews are on scene investigating the crash, which has snarled weekend traffic returning from the coast.

"Long delays are expected," the sheriff's office said.

Visit the Oregon Department of Transportation's Tripcheck.com website for real time traffic updates.

A west-pointing ODOT traffic camera at Staley's Junction showed stopped traffic returning from the coast stretching as far as the camera could make out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes confirmed.