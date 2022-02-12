Crime • Banks • Police Log

The Banks December 2021 Police Log, as presented to the Banks city council by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on February 8, 2022.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Disturbance – NW Main St – In the late hours of New Year’s Eve deputies were dispatched to a fight at The Billiards involving several people. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted several people. It was discovered that at least one person was injured during the brawl from being struck in the face by a pint glass that had been thrown. This investigation has been referred to the Washington County DA office for grand jury consideration.

Fraud – NW Oak St – A young marine home on leave, called to report that an unknown person had stolen his credit/debit card info and had used it to make nearly $3500 in purchases around the world.