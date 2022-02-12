The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Crime • Banks • Police Log
Banks January 2022 Police Log
The Banks December 2021 Police Log, as presented to the Banks city council by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on February 8, 2022.
Banks Post
February 11, 2022 at 5:00pm
A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley
Disturbance – NW Main St – In the late hours of New Year’s Eve deputies were dispatched to a fight at The Billiards involving several people. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted several people. It was discovered that at least one person was injured during the brawl from being struck in the face by a pint glass that had been thrown. This investigation has been referred to the Washington County DA office for grand jury consideration.
Fraud – NW Oak St – A young marine home on leave, called to report that an unknown person had stolen his credit/debit card info and had used it to make nearly $3500 in purchases around the world.
The Banks December 2021 Police Log, as presented to the Banks city council by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on February 8, 2022.
