Crash closes Highway 47 north of Stub Stewart State Park
A crash between Buxton and Vernonia has caused the closure of Highway 47, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.
Banks Post
February 10, 2022 at 4:07pm
A crash on Highway 47 north of Stub Stewart State Park on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo: WCSO
Located north of the entrance to Stub Stewart State Park, a photo shared by the law enforcement agency showed a vehicle flipped upside down in the northbound lane as firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle and extract a patient.
Live traffic updates can be found at the Oregon Department of Transportation's tripcheck.com.
