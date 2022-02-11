Tophill • Stub Stewart • Highway 47

A crash between Buxton and Vernonia has caused the closure of Highway 47, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

A crash on Highway 47 north of Stub Stewart State Park on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo: WCSO

Located north of the entrance to Stub Stewart State Park, a photo shared by the law enforcement agency showed a vehicle flipped upside down in the northbound lane as firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle and extract a patient.

Live traffic updates can be found at the Oregon Department of Transportation's tripcheck.com.