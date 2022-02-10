Mountaindale • North Plains • Crime

An investigation into a possible child luring attempt north of the Mountaindale community was determined to be a unfounded, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy. Photo: WCSO

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a community member contacted deputies after learning of the case when it was released publicly on February 5, and that phone call led to deputies determining that it was, in fact, two juveniles who had offered candy to an 11-year-old child as a joke.

"The juveniles have been identified, and there is no danger to the public," the sheriff's office said.

A different incident in Forest Grove was not tied to the case, the sheriff's office said.

"Deputies would like to thank the community for their help in this case," WCSO said in a statement.