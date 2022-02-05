The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County February 2, 1922
A man is killed and several people gruesomely injured when a train plunges off a trestle into the Nehalem River near Cochran at the western edge of Washington County. In less unpleasant railroad news, the Gales Creek & Wilson River railroad between Wilkesboro and what is now the Trolley Park community on Agaard Road is inspected for purchase, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century
February 4, 2022 at 6:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeSalem • Politics • Government Feb. 4
In final State of the State address, Brown touts victories, pushes spending plan
Brown urged the Legislature to approve about $700 million for job training, housing and child care during a speech from her office Thursday.
Salem • Politics • Government Feb. 1
Local legislators introduce bills for short session beginning Feb. 1
Here are some of the bills state senators and representatives have introduced for the Oregon Legislature's short session that began today.
Salem • Politics • Government Feb. 1
County commissioners appoint Nathan Sosa to vacant House District 30 seat
House District 30, which includes parts of Roy, Mountaindale, and areas just outside of Banks has a new state representative, selected Monday afternoon and sworn in Tuesday morning, just in time for the legislature's short session to begin. He will serve the remainder of former Rep. Janeen Sollman's term, who was appointed in January to fill the the state senate seat vacated by the resignation of former State Sen. Chuck Riley.
Washington County • Justice • Government Feb. 1
Gov. Brown appoints Miranda S. Summer to Washington County Circuit Court
Gov. Kate Brown announced she appointed Municipal Court Judge Miranda S. Summer to the Washington County Circuit Court, filling the vacancy left by the elevation of Judge Ramon Pagan’s appointment to the Oregon Court of Appeals.