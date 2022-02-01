The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks • Banks Fire District 13 • Community
Banks Fire District December 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from December 2021, and a record-breaking year for calls in the district.
Banks Post
January 31, 2022 at 4:45pm
Banks Fire District's Heavy Rescue 13 in the Banks BBQ parade held Sunday, August 22, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley
Banks • Banks Fire District 13 • Community Jan. 31
Banks Fire District December 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from December 2021, and a record-breaking year for calls in the district.
Column • History • Banks Jan. 31
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County January 26, 1922
A Gales Creek man traps a skunk inside his kitchen, updates from the Kansas City community, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
Crash • Tillamook State Forest • Hwy 6 Jan. 27
WCSO deputy involved in crash while responding to separate crash on Highway 6
A Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle was struck by another vehicle Thursday evening while a deputy was responding to a separate crash near the summit of the Oregon Coast Range on Highway 6. The highway is closed.
Crash • Tillamook State Forest • Hwy 6 Jan. 27
Highway 6 blocked near summit by crash
Highway 6 is closed near the Coast Range summit following two separate crashes in the area Thursday evening. At least one of them resulted in the closure of the Wilson River Highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Crash • Banks • Hwy 6 Jan. 27
After year of deadly crashes, ODOT installs new safety signs on Highway 6
At least seven people died last year in vehicle crashes on the Wilson River Highway stretching between Banks and Tillamook. In the past few weeks, new road signs have been installed by ODOT crews in an effort to reduce the number of crashes on Highway 6.