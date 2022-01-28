The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Highway 6 blocked near summit by crash
Highway 6 is closed near the Coast Range summit following two separate crashes in the area Thursday evening. At least one of them resulted in the closure of the Wilson River Highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
January 27, 2022 at 8:08pm
The Tillamook and Washington County lines at the Coast Range summit on Highway 6 on January 27, 2022. Photo: Chas Hundley
Two crashes were reported Thursday evening, with at least one of them resulting in the closure of the Wilson River Highway near the Coast Range summit as of 7:51 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation's tripcheck.com, all lanes were blocked near the county line between Tillamook and Washington Counties.
The crash comes just two days after a bill to require that ODOT study and give repair recommendations for Highway 6 was unveiled by State Rep. Suzanne Weber, and one day after the Oregon Department of Transportation announced new safety signs had been installed on Highway 6, including in the area of both of Thursday evening’s crashes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
