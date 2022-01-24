The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County December 19, 1922
A group climbs Gales Peak and lives to tell the tale, dinner in Roy, a "First Class Shoe Shop" opens in Gales Creek, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
January 24, 2022 at 11:23am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Government Jan. 25
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen hospitalized after fall
The director of the agency tasked with leading the state’s coronavirus response was hospitalized Sunday morning after a fall the Oregon Health Authority described as "serious."
Salem • Politics • Government Jan. 24
Washington County commissioners to appoint replacement to vacant House District 30 seat Jan. 31
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually Monday, January 31 to appoint a replacement for Janeen Sollman’s House District 30 seat. Sollman was appointed to Senate District 15 Jan. 14 following the resignation of former State Senator Chuck Riley.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health Jan. 24
Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say
Infections and hospitalizations are surging and are expected to rise higher but after that the state’s epidemiologist sees a “light at the end of the tunnel."
FreeCoronavirus • Health Jan. 18
Want a free Covid-19 test delivered? Households can sign up now
The Biden administration’s effort to distribute free Covid-19 tests nationwide was supposed to start Wednesday. Instead, the government quietly began taking orders on Tuesday.