Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County December 12, 1922
A man is caught in a friction wheel in Scofield, a shoe shop is expected to open in Gales Creek, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
January 13, 2022 at 8:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
