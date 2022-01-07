Crime • Banks • Police Log

The Banks November 2021 Police Log, as presented to the Banks city council by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in December.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Theft – NW Main St – Three unknown suspects stole several alcoholic beverages. The suspects fled in a vehicle on Hwy 6.

Harassment – NW Commerce St – A female got into an argument with her ex-husband’s current wife during a parenting time exchange. The female was pushed to the ground and had her hair pulled. The female suspect and ex-husband had left area prior to deputies arrival. The female said she was not injured and did not want to press charges.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – NW Scottston Ter – The Chief of Police in North Plains was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. An unknown suspect had stolen a pick up truck from in front of a business in North Plains. The owner of the truck saw the truck drive away as he looked out the window. An area search was done for the vehicle with no results. While driving thru the neighborhood a deputy saw a truck matching the description of the stolen truck. The stolen truck had been abandoned on the dead street of NW Scottston Ter where the suspect had cut the catalytic convertor from the truck and fled in another vehicle. A neighbor had recorded the truck being abandoned on their security cameras. The video was turned over to North Plains Police for further investigation.

Theft – NW Oak St – In the very early morning hours, an unknown suspect(s) cut and stole the catalytic converters from two Postal Service delivery vans.

Juvenile Problem – NW Main St – Parents from the city of Newberg , called to report that their 14 year old son had run away and was likely in Banks. The mother said she had previously found her son at a few different residences in town. The runaway was eventually found hiding on the Banks High School property. The boy was returned to his parents. A few days later the boy ran away again returning to Banks and was again found hiding at the high school. The boy was again returned to his parents in Newberg.

Juvenile Problem – NW Barton Ct – Deputies are continuing to be called to this residence regarding a juvenile with mental health issues. The Mental Health Response Team is familiar with the family and continue to work with and offer resources to them.